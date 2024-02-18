Previous
Flooding by stuart46
Photo 3261

Flooding

Not raining at the moment, but it had been since last night to not long ago.
This field over the lighthouse road area like many others have fallen fowl to rain and has flooded badly.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise