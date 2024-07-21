Sign up
Photo 3415
The Seawall (painting)
An acrylic painting of the Seawall at. Goldcliff here in Newport
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
landscape
,
painting
,
seawall
