Quarry walk (painting) by stuart46
Quarry walk (painting)

One of my acrylic paintings of one of my Friday morning walks with two of my friends.
This one is of us walking in a disused quarry.
20th July 2024

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
