Previous
Photo 3414
Quarry walk (painting)
One of my acrylic paintings of one of my Friday morning walks with two of my friends.
This one is of us walking in a disused quarry.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
people
,
painting
,
quarry
