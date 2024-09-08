Fuchsia (painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one is of one of my fuchsias in my garden.



Fuchsia ( /ˈfjuːʃə/ FEW-shə) is a genus of flowering plants that consists mostly of shrubs or small trees. Almost 110 species of Fuchsia are recognized; the vast majority are native to South America, but a few occur north through Central America to Mexico, and also several from New Zealand to Tahiti. One species, F. magellanica, extends as far as the southern tip of South America, occurring on Tierra del Fuego in the cool temperatezone, but the majority are tropical or subtropical.



The first to be scientifically described, Fuchsia triphylla, was discovered on the Caribbean island of Hispaniola (Haiti and the Dominican Republic) about 1696–1697 by the French Minim friar and botanist, Charles Plumier, during his third expedition to the Greater Antilles. He named the new genus after German botanist Leonhart Fuchs(1501–1566, pronounced [fʊks] The fuchsias are most closely related to the northern hemisphere genus Circaea, the two lineages having diverged around 41 million years ago.[