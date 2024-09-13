Previous
Flowing river (painting) by stuart46
Photo 3469

Flowing river (painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one of the river running through the countryside
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise