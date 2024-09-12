Previous
The fairway (painting) by stuart46
The fairway (painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of, one of the fairways at one of the golf courses at the Celtic Manor.
12th September 2024

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
