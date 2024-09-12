Sign up
Photo 3468
The fairway (painting)
Another of my acrylic paintings, this one is of, one of the fairways at one of the golf courses at the Celtic Manor.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
tree
grass
art
painting
