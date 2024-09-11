Clematis (painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings,this one is of our clematis flowers in our garden.

Clematis is a genus of about 380 specie within the buttercup family, Ranunculaceae. Their garden hybrids and cultivars have been popular among gardeners, beginning with Clematis'Jackmanii', a garden staple since 1862; more cultivars are being produced constantly. They are mainly of Chinese and Japanese origin.



Most species are known as clematis in English, while some are also known as:



traveller's joy, a name invented for the sole British native, C. vitalba, by the herbalist John Gerard;

virgin's bower for C. terniflora, C. virginiana, and C. viticella;

old man's beard, applied to several with prominent seedheads;

leather flower for those with fleshy petals; or vase vine for the North American Clematis viorna.