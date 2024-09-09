Previous
Bella the cat (painting) by stuart46
Photo 3465

Bella the cat (painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings. this one is of our beautiful cat called Bella who died a few years ago and we all still miss her.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
949% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise