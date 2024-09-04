Previous
Bend in river (painting) by stuart46
Photo 3460

Bend in river (painting)

Another of my acrylic paintings, this is one of the bends of the River Usk which flows through the City of Newport.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
