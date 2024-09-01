Previous
Hills and valleys (painting) by stuart46
Photo 3457

Hills and valleys (painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings this one is of overlooking the hills that surround Newport.
1st September 2024

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
