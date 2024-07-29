Previous
House amongst the trees (painting) by stuart46
Photo 3423

House amongst the trees (painting)

This is one of my acrylic paintings which I done from a photo I took up the top of Christchurch in Newport, in the carpark overlooking Caerleon.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
