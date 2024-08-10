Sign up
Previous
Photo 3435
Tranquility (paintingj
Another of my acrylic paintings, this is of a tranquil scene of a horse and colt in a field, so peaceful and a calm atmosphere around the area.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S602 ZOOM
Taken
10th August 2024 6:50am
animals
trees
field
horses
art
painting
