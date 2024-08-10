Previous
Tranquility (paintingj by stuart46
Photo 3435

Tranquility (paintingj

Another of my acrylic paintings, this is of a tranquil scene of a horse and colt in a field, so peaceful and a calm atmosphere around the area.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
941% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise