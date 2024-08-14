Sign up
Photo 3439
Seagull in flight (painting)
Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one is of a seagull in flight.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
bird
,
seagull
,
art
,
painting
,
flying
