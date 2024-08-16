Previous
Seagulls over the sea (painting) by stuart46
Photo 3441

Seagulls over the sea (painting)

One of my acrylic paintings of two seagulls flying over the sea at Barry island here in South Wales
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
942% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise