Photo 3449
Incjoming tide (painting)
Another one of my acrylic paintings this one is of the sea rolling in onto golden sand.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
sand
sky
sea
art
painting
