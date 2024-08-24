Previous
Incjoming tide (painting) by stuart46
Incjoming tide (painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings this one is of the sea rolling in onto golden sand.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
