Photo 3455
Summertime (painting)
One of my acrylic paintings done from a photograph I took in the summer a few years ago overlooking the hills and valleys around where I live in Wales
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
nature
landscape
mountains
art
painting
L. H.
ace
I thought it was real at first!! The grass and trees and thot how pretty it was.
August 30th, 2024
