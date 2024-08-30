Previous
Summertime (painting) by stuart46
Summertime (painting)

One of my acrylic paintings done from a photograph I took in the summer a few years ago overlooking the hills and valleys around where I live in Wales
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
L. H. ace
I thought it was real at first!! The grass and trees and thot how pretty it was.
August 30th, 2024  
