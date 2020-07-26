Previous
Next
200726 by sudweeks
Photo 5803

200726

Barn sparrows. It was pretty late in the day, so I had to push the ISO pretty far (12800). The D7000 doesn't do quite as well as the Z6 in low light.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1590% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise