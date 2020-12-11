Previous
201211 by sudweeks
201211

Becca and I went out to dinner, but since the Covid numbers are so high we brought the kids and let them watch a movie, and we all ate the car. Kids ate McDonalds, we had something a little better.
Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
