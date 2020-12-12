Previous
Next
201212 by sudweeks
Photo 5942

201212

Since we picked up a new van, it's time to move this one on its way. It's been a good car, but it doesn't have enough room in the 3rd row.
12th December 2020 12th Dec 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise