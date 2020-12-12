Sign up
Photo 5942
201212
Since we picked up a new van, it's time to move this one on its way. It's been a good car, but it doesn't have enough room in the 3rd row.
12th December 2020
12th Dec 20
0
0
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
5942
photos
7
followers
10
following
1627% complete
View this month »
5935
5936
5937
5938
5939
5940
5941
5942
Tags
cars
