Photo 5943
201213
Elizabeth dressed up for St Lucia day.
13th December 2020
13th Dec 20
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
13th December 2020 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
st lucia
,
st lucia day
Josh Sudweeks
This is year #7 of doing this. You can see previous years here:
https://365project.org/sudweeks/tags/st%20lucia
December 18th, 2020
