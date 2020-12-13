Previous
201213 by sudweeks
Photo 5943

201213

Elizabeth dressed up for St Lucia day.
13th December 2020 13th Dec 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
Josh Sudweeks
This is year #7 of doing this. You can see previous years here: https://365project.org/sudweeks/tags/st%20lucia
December 18th, 2020  
