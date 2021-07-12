Sign up
Photo 6154
210712
At the airport about to head back to Utah to do some work on the house, while Becca and the kids stay a few more weeks with grandparents.
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
12th July 2021 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
