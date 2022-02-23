Previous
220223 by sudweeks
Photo 6380

220223

These coins on the shelf aren't going to last till St Patrick's day. The kids have been climbing up and sneaking them.
23rd February 2022

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
