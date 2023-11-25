Previous
231125 by sudweeks
231125

We got out the train and set it up around the tree. Matt had a lot of fun playing with it.
Josh Sudweeks

Such a sweet capture. Brings back many memories. FAV!!!!
December 17th, 2023  
