Previous
Photo 7307
240907
We had a wasp nest on the side of our house. I took care of it, and this was one of the casualties.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
0
0
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
7307
photos
13
followers
15
following
0
3650+
NIKON Z 8
7th September 2024 2:06pm
