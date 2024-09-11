Previous
240911 by sudweeks
It's starting to get dark when I'm out on my morning run. It's going to be hard to keep up running through the winter.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
