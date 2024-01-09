Previous
240109 by sudweeks
240109

Playing around with my old sigma macro flash. The Z8 will control the flash properly. The Z6 would not.
Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
