240208 by sudweeks
Photo 7095

240208

My mom has made a quilt for each of her grandkids. She made this one for the new baby, and it's really cute.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Josh Sudweeks

Annie D ace
how adorable - and so precious for them each to have their own handmade quilt to treasure
February 14th, 2024  
