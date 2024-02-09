Previous
240209 by sudweeks
Photo 7096

240209

This will be the last photo of Becca pregnant. She'll be induced tomorrow.


First pregnancy photo of Becca
https://365project.org/sudweeks/365/2010-12-29
Last with Elizabeth
https://365project.org/sudweeks/365/2011-08-24
Last with Jack
https://365project.org/sudweeks/365/2013-09-28
Last with Maggie
https://365project.org/sudweeks/365/2016-05-22
Last with Matt
https://365project.org/sudweeks/365/2020-03-05
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1944% complete

Photo Details

