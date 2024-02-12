Previous
240212 by sudweeks
240212

Teddy had to be moved to the NICU last night. They also gave him a feeding tube. But he is the biggest and healthiest baby in this NICU. I don't think he'll be here long.
12th February 2024

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
Kathy A ace
I hope he's ok
February 18th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Beautiful boy. Hope it’s just a precaution
February 18th, 2024  
