240213 by sudweeks
Photo 7100

240213

Teddy was released from the NICU, and we got to bring him home. The kids were super excited to see him, and to have their mom back home.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
