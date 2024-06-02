Previous
240602 by sudweeks
240602

We took a quick photo of the kids after church today.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1975% complete

bkb in the city
Very nice
July 4th, 2024  
