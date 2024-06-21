Sign up
Photo 7229
240621
Adobe had their annual field trip for family of employees. It wasn't as good as previous years, as it ended up with a trip to the ER. Everyone is okay.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
7229
photos
16
followers
15
following
Lesley
ace
Oh no! How come?
July 19th, 2024
Josh Sudweeks
@tinley23
- The baby fell. It sucked, but he's 100% fine.
July 19th, 2024
