240621 by sudweeks
Photo 7229

240621

Adobe had their annual field trip for family of employees. It wasn't as good as previous years, as it ended up with a trip to the ER. Everyone is okay.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
Lesley ace
Oh no! How come?
July 19th, 2024  
Josh Sudweeks
@tinley23 - The baby fell. It sucked, but he's 100% fine.
July 19th, 2024  
