240817

I ran a half marathon today. The first 9 miles were good, but the last 4 were awful. I started way too fast trying to keep up with my cousin, then crashed and had to do a lot of walking for the last 4 miles. I somehow managed to squeak out a 2:04:27 time, but I really thought I was going to pass out after I finished. I would have gone to the medical station if I could have found it, but instead I just sat in the shade for about 10 minutes.