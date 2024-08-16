Previous
240816 by sudweeks
Photo 7285

240816

I'm running a half marathon with my cousin in the morning, so I got all my stuff ready to go. This will be my second half marathon. Hoping to break 2 hours, but I'll be happy if I get under 2:05.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise