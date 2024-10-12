Previous
241012 by sudweeks
They're starting to install Google Fiber in our neighborhood. I'm really looking forward to dropping comcast and getting a 2 Gbps connection.
Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
bkb in the city ace
Great pov
November 6th, 2024  
