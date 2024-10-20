Previous
241020 by sudweeks
Teddy eating dinner. It was also Becca and my 17th Anniversary.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
Annie D ace
Happy Anniversary :)
This brings back memories of my daughter eating spaghetti bolognaise at that age hahaha
November 13th, 2024  
