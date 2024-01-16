Previous
Last of the berries by suehazell
4 / 365

Last of the berries

Walking am -4°. These are the very last of the winter holly berries. Birds eaten them all
In the past week or so as it’s colder.
16th January 2024

Patchmo

@suehazell
Photo Details

