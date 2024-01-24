Lost ball.

This has been used so much!! When we got Bentley he was wild!!! Distracted so easily until I discovered he likes to play ball. Love would be more appropriate!! He has so much energy and enthusiasm! Today we lost one. He searched and searched but couldn’t find it anywhere. Neither could I. After 15 minutes we gave up. He was so sad. 😞

Using this Chuck it and ball has made a huge difference to his behaviour. And makes him so happy!!

Long live the ball.



Ps. We has a few more. This is only the second one in 13 months that has been lost.

