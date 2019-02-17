Sign up
Foxton Beach Sunset
For my Get Pushed Challenge to present a photo with a dominant colour
17th February 2019
17th Feb 19
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
349
photos
33
followers
39
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd December 2019 8:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-447
Anne
ace
Beautiful response to your challenge Sue
February 19th, 2021
Sue
ace
@gerry13
I've posted a few photos with selective colour so thought I present one with a dominant colour to see if it is what you were hoping for
February 19th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Stunningly beautiful
February 19th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wowza!
February 19th, 2021
