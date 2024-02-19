Sign up
Previous
Photo 912
One more sunset photo
Taken at Otaki Beach, New Zealand. I tag this for the 52 Week challenge. I'd be interested if people think it qualifies
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
0
0
Sue
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
912
photos
42
followers
72
following
Views
0
0
365 Challenges
Canon EOS R5
16th February 2024 8:19pm
Tags
52wc-2024-w8
