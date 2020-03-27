Previous
Home based photography by suez1e
46 / 365

Home based photography

Day 2 of total isolation in NZ and it's raining. Took this pic on our deck
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
