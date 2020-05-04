Previous
Artsy black and white fish by suez1e
84 / 365

Artsy black and white fish

Confession of a amateur photography. My Get-Pushed challenge for this week is to take an artsy black and white photo - I wasn't sure what an artsy photo was and had to look it up. This is a bit of guess and hope it meets the criteria.
Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand.
Sue ace
May 4th, 2020  
