93 / 365
Architecture challenge
Another photo for my Get Pushed challenge. A painting on the end of an old boat shed at Foxton Beach
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Sue
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Tags
get_pushed-407
Sue
ace
@theredcamera
May 12th, 2020
