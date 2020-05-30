Previous
Filtered fish by suez1e
110 / 365

Filtered fish

@kali66 Thanks for your challenge to take photos using diy filters. I tried all sorts of options and this was the best I could come up with using a slightly opaque piece of blue tinged plastic
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand.
Photo Details

