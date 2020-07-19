Sign up
158 / 365
In my backyard
Part of a piece of driftwood that sits in my rock garden
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand.
205
photos
26
followers
27
following
46% complete
Tags
52wc-2020-wc31
