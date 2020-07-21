Previous
A composite visual of peace by suez1e
158 / 365

A composite visual of peace

My first attempt at a composite image. Still a lot to learn
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Pigeons Farm ace
Beautifully composed :)
July 29th, 2020  
