186 / 365
Love is the absence of judgement
Thank you
@sprphotos
for this week's Get Pushed Challenge to create or find something in a heart shape. I've loved taking photos focusing on something so positive. There is no shortage of hearts in and around my house.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Album
365 Chalenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
18th August 2020 12:24pm
sixws-108
get-pushed-421
