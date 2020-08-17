Previous
Love is the absence of judgement by suez1e
186 / 365

Love is the absence of judgement

Thank you @sprphotos for this week's Get Pushed Challenge to create or find something in a heart shape. I've loved taking photos focusing on something so positive. There is no shortage of hearts in and around my house.
Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand.
