203 / 365
Photography
For my Get Pushed challenge to take a shot about photography
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Chalenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
13th September 2020 11:43am
Tags
get-pushed-424
Sue
ace
@vera365
This photo doesn't do justice to the challenge you gave me. I had great ideas but suddenly it was Sunday and I hadn't posted anything!
September 13th, 2020
