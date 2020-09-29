Sign up
214 / 365
Low key Get Pushed Challenge
I found getting the lighting I was aiming for a bigger challenge than I had expected. This was done with natural lighting
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
258
photos
31
followers
34
following
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th September 2020 4:11pm
Tags
get-pushed-427
Anne
ace
Super job Sue, nailed your challenge
September 29th, 2020
Sue
ace
@valpetersen
Played around with low key images today and came up with this one. I have just checked your challenge and now realise it is supposed to be a landscape low key shot! Will have another try
September 29th, 2020
