Low key Get Pushed Challenge by suez1e
214 / 365

Low key Get Pushed Challenge

I found getting the lighting I was aiming for a bigger challenge than I had expected. This was done with natural lighting
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Anne ace
Super job Sue, nailed your challenge
September 29th, 2020  
Sue ace
@valpetersen Played around with low key images today and came up with this one. I have just checked your challenge and now realise it is supposed to be a landscape low key shot! Will have another try
September 29th, 2020  
