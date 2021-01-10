Previous
Next
Please feed me by suez1e
257 / 365

Please feed me

I have to confess that I can't resist taking photos of seagulls. Some regard them as a pest but I find them great photo subjects.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
I agree, they make great photographic subjects. Timing is great in this shot!
January 22nd, 2021  
JackieR ace
University of Plymouth has been researching gulls and found them to be intelligent and excellent one keepers.

This is brilliant!!
January 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise