Please feed me
I have to confess that I can't resist taking photos of seagulls. Some regard them as a pest but I find them great photo subjects.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th January 2021 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Anne
ace
I agree, they make great photographic subjects. Timing is great in this shot!
January 22nd, 2021
JackieR
ace
University of Plymouth has been researching gulls and found them to be intelligent and excellent one keepers.
This is brilliant!!
January 22nd, 2021
This is brilliant!!